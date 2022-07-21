Watch Video: Smriti Irani's son does namaste while receiving foreign degree

Image credit: Google

Smriti Irani has a reason to feel proud as her son has completed his graduation ceremony. She posted a heartwarming video from her son Zohr Irani’s graduation. In an Instagram post, she shared a clip from Zohr's graduation ceremony.

“Your graduation today @zohrirani signals the advent of new possibilities… to live your potential, to chase your dreams, to live and love responsibly, to be you... just you… I’m proud, I’m overwhelmed, I’m overjoyed… love you much … God bless", she wrote the caption.

As seen in the video, Zohr's name is being called during the graduation ceremony. He is seen walking towards a person on stage, folding his hands and telling namaste.

The clip has got more than 88,000 views since it has been shared. Many celebrities like Tusshar Kapoor and Vikrant Massey congratulated the young chap on his success.

Smriti got married to Zubin Irani in 2000. The couple have a son named Zohr and a daughter named Zoish.