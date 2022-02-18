Watch video: Skater Meryl Davis and Charlie White's Bollywood-ish performance at Vancouver Winter Olympic Games 2010 goes viral

With the ongoing Olympic Games Beijing 2022, the video of the skating professionals who grooved to Bollywood melodies is resurfacing on the internet.

Back in 2010, Skater Meryl Davis and Charlie White had hit the floor of the mega international sports arena with a magical performance. The two skaters, who have been ice-skating togetheralong as early as they were nine, chose to grace Vancouver Winter Olympic Games 2010 with Bollywood beats.

In the 'Original Dance' segment, participants are allowed to display any kind of dance that falls within the mentioned theme. The theme for the Vancouver Games in 2010 was country or folk, and it was hit right by Davis and White's performances that included songs from Bollywood such as 'Kajra Re', 'Silsila Ye Chahat Ka', and 'Dola Re Dola'. It wasn't just the dance, but also the attire that was set to the theme, leaving the audience in awe.



