WATCH: Video Showing Water Leak In Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral

On Wednesday, Kerala Congress tweeted a video showing the poor condition of the Vande Bharat Express amidst rainfall. The clip threw light on the water leakage into the seating area that affected passengers travelling onboard. "Farewell blankets, hello umbrellas: Vande Bharat redefines comfort," the party said in its tweet while taking a dig at the BJP-government launched train.

Kerala Congress shares video

Farewell blankets, hello umbrellas: Vande Bharat redefines comfort. pic.twitter.com/8mTKeaqkYL — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 14, 2023

What's in the viral video?

The eight-second-long footage caught on camera the readiness of the recently launched transport toward rainfall. It showed water seeping into the train coach, leading to an alert staff trying to quickly collect the dripping water in a plastic container while ensuring to reduce the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Southern Railway responds

Taking note of the video after it went viral, the Southern Railway responded on Twitter and clarified that no such incidents were reported from Kerala or any other Southern state that offers the respective train service. "No such incident has happened in the Vande Bharat running in Kerala. Nor this incident has haapened in other two Vande Bharat train services running in Southern Railway (sic)," they said in a reply.

Water leakage incident in the past

The undated video could be from the past when the newly-launched Kerala Vande Bharat Express reported water leakage amidst rainfall in Kannur.

Recently, it was found that water leaked from an AC vent in one of the train's compartments when the train was parked at Kannur on April 25, and railway officials told media that it was repaired a day later. However, no water leakage in the engine was reported. The incident took place on the day of the train's launch in the state which raised eyebrows on its infrastructure.