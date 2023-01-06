WATCH: Video showing a girl skipping and cycling at the same time goes viral | Instagram

Multitasking is not everyone's cup of tea. At times, it gets tricky to balance two times together, such like skipping and cycling at the same... Can you the two activities in sync? A girl who nails both simultaneously in viral video is winning hearts on the internet. People who viewed her stunt, or skill, to take up both sports along and do it perfectly without any mishap has stunned viewers. Watch video:

Read Also Ideal driving test for roads with potholes? Man cycles with tyres around in viral video

She is an Instagram influencer with over 700K followers

An Instagram influencer named Bushra has attracted the attention of netizens for a stunt video that she shared on social media. In the footage, she can be seen gracefully skipping and cycling at the same time. The video was shared in the later days of 2022 and was captioned to read, "Charo taraf hai 2023 ke charche😁 and skipping kaisi lagi 😄(sic) (There's buzz about 2023 around all corners, and did you like my skipping?)"

Risky act!

It needs to be understood that such acts are risky and must be carried out in supervision of professionals. Meanwhile, the social media bio of Bushra suggests her be a passionate dancer who often shares Instagram reels to express her talent. The page also hints her to be great at cycling. Several videos show Bushra taking a ride on the road, some clubbed with dancing moves.

Netizens react and ask "aise kaise?"

The internet was stunned to see her balancing skills and co-ordination. The comments section flooded with people reacting to the viral video as they wrote, "Awesome," "you are very talented," and "be careful." Some even asked about how she effortlessly does both skipping and cycling in sync.