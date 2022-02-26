Watch video: Shiv Sena party worker struggles to wear face mask in Uttar Pradesh election rally

Even if some parts of India are relaxing their COVID-19 restrictions, wearing face mask is yet mandatory. Amidst the election atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh, a video from Shiv Sena's ground level campaign is now viral on social media for one of its party worker on stage figuring out in front of the huge crowd on how to wear a face mask.

Wait, what? Yes, the video shared clearly shows how the man is confused and puzzled of the face mask. The party worker can be seen struggling to wear it right, as the mask lands upside down at the initial attempt. The mask seemed to be a N95 or KN95 piece, that took to create a hilarious moment amidst the election address.

However, to the end what worked for the person is the concept of ' a friend in need is a friend indeed'. The man was helped by his co-party worker standing besides him on the stage to wear the mask properly.

Watch the video, right here:

