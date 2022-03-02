Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan grooves to 'You Want to Bamba?' in style; netizens recreate his 'loo'ly moves

Shikhar Dhawan has impressed his fans and followers by a relatable video post on Instagram. In a recent video shared by the cricketer, we can see him shaking his body to the popular beat 'You Want to Bamba?', however with a loo-ly twist.

The beat which was released in last month of 2021, soon geared up to trend on social media with dance reels. Initially the song went popular on TikTok, later also got Instagram users obsessed with the beat.

With several netizens belly dancing or recreating to the artist Royal Sadness' 'You Want to Bamba?' beat, athlete Shikhar Dhawan too tried to nail the steps with his funny version.

In the video shared on Dhawan's Instagram page, we can see him recreating the vibrating and shaky moves on the trendy beat, however what makes it stand out is the representation. Dhawan's dance is attributed to the scenes or moments when one awaits to rush to the loo. The shaky moves are metaphorically associated with one's struggle to control the pressure to pass one's stool or pee-off.

Watch the video, right here:

Soon after an hour of the video post, it received over a million views, 234K likes and several people trying similar moves as of the cricketer.

In a similar video, inspired by Dhawan, a little boy imitated the belly dance moves while tuning to the 'You Want to Bamba?' beat.

Watch, here:

B' town celeb Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, TV actress Abhishek Kapur, sportsperson Irfan Pathan reacted to the Dhawan's dance moves along other netizens. Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:18 PM IST