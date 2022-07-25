Watch Video: School kids rattle epics Mahabharata and Ramayana leaving Twitterati shocked

Image credit: Google

A clip of two school kids rattling details from Mahabharata and Ramayana has left Twitterati shocked. The video was posted by a user named Byomkesh and the clip shows the terrific memory of the two boys. They were asked questions from the two magnum opuses.

One boy was asked about the five Pandavas brothers from the epic tale of Mahabharata. They were also asked about Arjun’s guru Dronacharya, Dronacharya’s son Ashwathama, the sons of Bheem and Ghatotkach, and the four “yugas".

Jaw dropping



Never ever heard anyone saying all these at one go...



Just unimaginable https://t.co/AFJItYjcQs — Kishore Lodha (@kishorelodha) July 24, 2022

The second boy who was a KG2 student was asked to trace the ancestry of Lord Ram. He spoke about the same without hesitation. He traced the ancestry back to Lord Brahma. The kids were seen wearing a school uniform and were asked questions by a person who did not appear on camera. The ability of the school children was commendable. What do you think about the video? Let us know about the same.