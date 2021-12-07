Watch video: Sara Tendulkar makes her professional modelling debut; takes internet by storm

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's beautiful daughter Sara enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often breaks the internet with her stunning photos and videos. Not only this, the young diva also has several fan pages dedicated to her and paparazzies love to click her in and around the city.

However, this time Sara Tendulkar has taken the internet by storm with a promotional modelling video for a popular clothing brand.

Sara posted her debut promotional modelling video on the photo-sharing site. It also features actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. Needless to mention, the video went viral in no time.

Watch Video Here:

Here's how the fans are reacting to it:

Advertisement

Instagram

Instagram

Sara did her schooling from the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London for higher education.

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The couple has two children - Sara and Arjun.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 02:11 PM IST