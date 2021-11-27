Watch Video: Rohit Sharma wins the internet by grooving to 'Koi Sehri Babu' alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur

Instagram trends and challenges rule the virtual world as they are super fun and exciting to both watch and undertake. One such dance challenge that is doing the rounds on the social media platform is to perform some quirky steps to the trending remix of 'Koi Sehri Babu', the evergreen Asha Bhosale song of the 70's.

Instagram is flooding with reels of people grooving to the song and now, India's newly appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma too has hopped on this bandwagon. His dance video on the super hit song alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur is going extremely viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video shared by Rohit all three of the star Indian cricketers can be seen dancing to the peppy beats of the remixed song. Their well-coordinated steps and energy won the hearts of thousands of netizens as they gave a big thumbs up to the reel.

“Well done @shreyas41 making all the right moves,” wrote Rohit in the caption of the post.

After being uploaded, the video quickly went viral with cricketers and netizens sharing their reactions in the comment box. Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh also commented on the video.

“Little twinkle toes,” said Ritika.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik too commented, “That’s so cute.”

Have a look at a few more reactions here:

Koi Sehri Babu is a super hit song from the 1973 film Loafer starring Mumtaz and Dharmendra as protagonists. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and the music was composed by legendary duo of Laxmikant and Pyarelal.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:08 PM IST