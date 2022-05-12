e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Rescued deer returns to the wild

The animal was rescued by forest department officials

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Animal rescue videos are a big hit on the internet.

Recently, a video went viral in which a deer is rescued by forest officials in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur. He then returns to the wild.

In the video, the deer is inside a well. Forest officials with the help of the fire and rescue personnel take him out.

IAS Supriya Sahu shared this clip and some pictures on Twitter with the caption: "Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team Every life is precious #TNForest #rescue."

This video was uploaded yesterday and since then it has been watched 8k times and received multiple likes and retweets.

Have a look:

