Watch video: Rescue and release of Royal Bengal tiger from Sundarbans goes viral again

Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans has gone viral again. The video is shared by the IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, where in a Royal Bengal Tiger carried till deep into river of Sundarbans for release and it jumped from a boat in the water.

The video is catching attention because of the way the tiger is jumping into the water, and also it did not even look back and disappeared into the natural habitat of Sundarbans.

Twittere Parween Kalwan Tweets, "The Tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue and release of tiger from Sundarbans."

The video has got over over 99,000 views and more than 5,000 likes.

While it reminded many Tweetere a movie 'Life of Pi' , One said, 'Reminds me of Life of Pi! Richard Parker never looked back :).'

Another said, 'It seems Life of Pi last tiger scene was inspired from this video..tiger didn't look back..he entered into his World.'

Another tweetere Gaurav Rath like his sweeming skills, he commented, 'What massive and talented swimmers these beauties are.'

One tweeter user thought Tiger should participate in Rohit Shetty's show "FEAR FACTOR"

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:26 PM IST