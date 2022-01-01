Watch video: Ravi Shastri welcomes 2022 in style, thanks Ranveer Singh by sharing glimpse of him dancing with '83' team

Wishing a happy new year, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri took to his official Twitter account sharing a video of him grooving along film 83 team to the retro song 'Hum bane'. Since posted few hours ago, the video has gained about 68.1K views.

The tweet was captioned to read, "#HappyNewYear! Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you."

Take a look at the video, right here:

#HappyNewYear!



Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EvyTa7Ev4V — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 1, 2022

Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in the recently released film '83'. The film was based on India's historic 1983 World Cup triumph; in which Shastri was a part to defeat the West Indies in the final at Lords and lift the trophy.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:39 PM IST