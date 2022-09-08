Watch Video: Primary school students made to clean toilet in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP): Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh on Thursday said he has ordered a probe after a clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets at a district primary school surfaced on social media.
The video went viral on Wednesday. The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area here. The man's identity is yet to be ascertained. Singh said he had sought a report from the Sohavn block education officer. Necessary action against those responsible would be taken once the report is submitted, he added.
The video shows the children cleaning a toilet, while a man is heard scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.
Watch the viral video:
Also read:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)