e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch Video: Primary school students made to clean toilet in UP’s Ballia

Watch Video: Primary school students made to clean toilet in UP’s Ballia

A video went viral of primary school students who were made to clean a toilet in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Primary school students were made to clean a toilet in a school in UP's Ballia |

Ballia (UP): Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh on Thursday said he has ordered a probe after a clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets at a district primary school surfaced on social media.

The video went viral on Wednesday. The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area here. The man's identity is yet to be ascertained. Singh said he had sought a report from the Sohavn block education officer. Necessary action against those responsible would be taken once the report is submitted, he added.

The video shows the children cleaning a toilet, while a man is heard scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.

Watch the viral video:

Also read:

Read Also
Watch Video: UP teacher suspended after student seen giving her massage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre challenge hits foodies! Customers scream to get free McDonald’s Hershey’s Ice Cream

Bizarre challenge hits foodies! Customers scream to get free McDonald’s Hershey’s Ice Cream

Watch Video: Primary school students made to clean toilet in UP’s Ballia

Watch Video: Primary school students made to clean toilet in UP’s Ballia

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve shares meme over Apple's iPhone 14 launch; her roast on Instagram goes...

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve shares meme over Apple's iPhone 14 launch; her roast on Instagram goes...

On camera: Artiste dies of heart attack after collapsing midway during stage performance

On camera: Artiste dies of heart attack after collapsing midway during stage performance

Watch: Instagram influencer Hardy Singh enjoys bhangra at New York's Times Square

Watch: Instagram influencer Hardy Singh enjoys bhangra at New York's Times Square