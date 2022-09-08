Watch Video: Primary school students made to clean toilet in UP’s Ballia

Primary school students were made to clean a toilet in a school in UP's Ballia |

Ballia (UP): Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh on Thursday said he has ordered a probe after a clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets at a district primary school surfaced on social media.

The video went viral on Wednesday. The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area here. The man's identity is yet to be ascertained. Singh said he had sought a report from the Sohavn block education officer. Necessary action against those responsible would be taken once the report is submitted, he added.

The video shows the children cleaning a toilet, while a man is heard scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.

Watch the viral video:

Primary School Students Made To Clean Toilet by Principle in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.



The incident was reported from Pipra Kala Primary School of Sohav Block in Ballia. pic.twitter.com/oYaqqBhFJA — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 8, 2022

