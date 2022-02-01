Watch video: Pregnant Denmark woman’s unique baby bump hits over 3M views

Michella Meier Morsi, a pregnant woman from Denmark, went viral on the internet for her huge cylindrical shaped baby bump. She seems to have enjoying the days of entering the motherhood with social media, sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries on Instagram.

In a video uploaded in mid January, she flaunted her unique baby bump along trying some jumping exercises, that attracted over 3M views. However, a month earlier, she had posted her video of turning to the other side on bed - that fetched more than her 4M eyeballs. The pregnant woman had been heavily carrying triplets.

Watch video, here:

Michella gave birth to cute triplets predate at a healthcare in Copenhagen. Ten days after childbirth, the mother took to Instagram and shared a picture of her receded belly, and a day after that came pictures of the newborn kids.

According to experts, the medical condition is called Diastasis Recti where the left and right abdominal muscles separate to make more room for the lower belly with a protruding uterus and is completely normal despite some minor complications.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:11 PM IST