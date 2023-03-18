WATCH VIDEO: Pratik Mohite, World's Shortest Bodybuilder, marries lady love in Maharashtra

Pratik Mohite, who made India proud in 2021 by inking his name at the Guinness World Record, tied the wedding knot this March. Mohite hails from Raigad, Maharashtra, and is also a digital content creator on Instagram who shares glimpses from his fitness routine online. Earlier this month, he married his lady love in presence of family and friends.

Since March 13, Mohite posted visuals from the pre-wedding rituals to notify his fans and followers about the happening moment in his life. From the Haldi celebration to the baarat, and his wedding photo with partner Jayaa, the record holder was seen involved in the festivities.

The record-setting bodybuilder, 28, is 3 feet 4 inches, while 22-year-old Jayaa is 4 feet 2 inches tall. The couple had met each other some four years ago, and Mohite was quoted in Daily Mail as saying, "liked Jayaa the moment I saw her. I knew she was the one."

