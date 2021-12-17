Watch video: PM Modi refuses chair, sits on stair along construction workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a event related to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was seen refusing to sit on a chair, preferring to be alike the others and sat on stairs.

In the recent video shared by Shefali Vaidya on Twitter, showed PM Modi entering the venue along a female voice welcoming him to the venue amid applause. No sooner he is provided with a chair to get seated, only for him to refuse and get accommodated like any other in the audience.

PM Modi is seen taking his chair aside and handing over to a volunteer, later making himself comfortable on the stairs along otheconstruction workers who worked towards the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.

Watch video, right here:

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 2.58 lakh views. "Haters can call it ‘tokenism’ or whatever else they like, but how many of them would deny a chair and sit even with their domestic help on the same level? @narendramodi offers dignity to people," the video is captioned.

"Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the hardwork of countless individuals. During today’s programme I had the opportunity to honour them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata!" PM Modi tweeted on Monday while sharing glimpses from the event.

