Watch video: 'Pee-ka-boo, I see you...' Doggo cutely jumps on finding his hiding human friend

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

In a recent video, doing rounds on the internet, we can the 'pee-ka-boo' moment of the doggo, as it enjoys a hide and seek game with his human friend. The white furry animal jumps at the beginning of the clip, having successfully spotted his hidden player.

Needless to say or comment on the cuteness of the video, the pet dog's reaction on seeing the master is worth an eye. According to reports, the animal is identified as Silo, with first being posted on TikTok.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 05:30 PM IST