Watch video: Parrots swinging wins hearts on internet

We see parrots mimicking our words, our laughter, and all the sounds they hear all the time but how often do we come across to see them laying down at one place? I'm assuming most of us haven't. Seems like just like us, birds needs a break too. Sometimes to just take some rest or sometimes to admire the nature's beauty when it is at it's finest.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which 2 parrots were seen laying down and just looking at the sky. This left netizens in 'Awe'

In the 12 second video, two parrots are seen laying down on cloth swing. While they were swinging one of them looks at the camera as the camera zoomed in while the other was absolutely unbothered by it and continued looking at the sky.

The video was shared by chirping birds on Twitter with the caption 'Don't worry be happy...'

The video was uploaded few hours ago and since then it has been watched 44k times and had received multiple Retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:05 PM IST