Watch video: Paralysed street vendor sells patties in Kolkata

Food is something that can one's heart smile, however when it also accompanies a subtle helping gesture to contribute to a needy's living - it adds more happiness.

In a recent video uploaded by food blogger @kolkatadelites on Instagram, we can see a street vendor, reprtedly paralyzed, serving hot patties and cream rolls to the foodies in Kolkata.

According to the video, the man has been selling patties and sweet rolls for over 30 years, and offeres both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes at his food cart. The patties cost only Rs. 20 each, and the eatery is located at the New Market, in front of KFC, Kolkata.

Watch video:

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:01 PM IST