Watch video: Pani puri loving bride does no compromise on favorite snack on wedding day

Street food is quite irresistible for many. Be it golgappas, vadapav, samosa snack, or a ragda bite, the local chaatwalas are the first choice. If your heart beats and craves for panipuri then, here's something for you!

A foodie bride on her wedding day took to no compromise on her favorite snack, when she was offered with an unlikely variety of panipuri she denies to taste. She is heard saying in the now viral video, "yeh aate ka hai, yeh mujhe nahi chhaiye."

What's the fun if you don't have the pani puri in the right way? When the food was served to the bride, she instantly gives it away to her husband refusing to eat it.

Take a look at the video, right here:

The Instagram reel is of Mahima Agarwal, a travel and fashion blogger who is spot enjoying panipuris on her wedding day. Netizens have reacted to this trying to relate with the chaat loving bride. Take a look at a few comments, right here:

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 05:57 PM IST