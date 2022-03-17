Watch video: Pakistani cricketer Diana Baig sings Ranveer Singh's 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy

Pakistan women’s cricket Team's Diana Baig was spotted nailing a rap from the Bollywood movie 'Gully Boy', the video of her from the incident has now gone viral on social media.

It was amidst an interaction with a sports anchor during the International Cricket Council ICC Women's World Cup 2022 that the Pakistani crickter won hearts with the rap song.

The video of Diana rapping to the lyrics of Ranveer Singh's 'Apna Time Aayega' has been shared on Instagram by the official account of ICC. In the clip we can see her perfectly hitting the beats, however, to the end she forgets some part of the lyrics.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:03 PM IST