Watch video: Pakistan driver stops train to buy yoghurt, suspended; 'Shauk badi chiz hai' react netizens

A Pakistan train driver and his assistant have been suspended after their video of stopping the train to buy some yoghurt went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Monday near the Kanha railway station. The had started its journey from Lahore and was moving south towards Karachi.

In the video, the driver's assistant can be seen buying yoghurt from a street stall and boarding back on to the train.

Inter-city train driver in Lahore gets suspended after making unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.#pakistan #Railway #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/n6csvNXksQ — Naila Tanveer🦋 (@nailatanveer) December 8, 2021

The video went viral on social media in no time, prompting mixed reactions from netizens. While some laughed it off, some raised several questions over the security and management of the railways department.

Dahi liya'na,, whiskey tho'nahi liyana wo..



Maybe some personal digestion problem issue, that so they need to have soft food.

If incase train stop for bypass another train on that time what were should do govn.. — Ak (@Mohammedakram_1) December 8, 2021

Oh bhai dahi hi to li

Yea to koi baat hi nai hai jab passengers ko masla nai huwa is video banane wale ko kyun itni bechaini huwi.😄😄😄 — SHADES (@7ShadesCollect1) December 8, 2021

Bhai may-ray! Shoukk Barhi Chizz hai! Jinay ka doosra naam!🤔🙂👌👍 — Ashok Sircar (@AshokSircar) December 9, 2021

Shukar kro ye train ka driver hi hai...

Agr pilot hota to jahaaz pta ni kaha kaha land krwata....

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jaskeerat Singh (@jaskeerat11) December 8, 2021

"Imma pick that curd real quick, nobody gonna know, will be great after Biryani"😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ICM3EQZn2u — pal (@xdantkillmyvibe) December 9, 2021

After the clip went viral, Pakistan Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati ordered the Pakistan Railways Lahore administration to suspend driver Rana Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain, Dawn reported.

"I will not tolerate such events in the future and allow anyone to use national assets for personal use," the minister warned in a statement.

"When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety," Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the railway ministry, told AFP.

The incident has raised questions regarding the safety and regulation of railways in Pakistan where accidents are common due to neglect and mismanagement.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:54 PM IST