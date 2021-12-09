e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:54 PM IST

Watch video: Pakistan driver stops train to buy yoghurt, suspended; 'Shauk badi chiz hai' react netizens

The incident took place on Monday near the Kanha railway station.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | - PTI

Representative Image | - PTI

Advertisement

A Pakistan train driver and his assistant have been suspended after their video of stopping the train to buy some yoghurt went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Monday near the Kanha railway station. The had started its journey from Lahore and was moving south towards Karachi.

In the video, the driver's assistant can be seen buying yoghurt from a street stall and boarding back on to the train.

The video went viral on social media in no time, prompting mixed reactions from netizens. While some laughed it off, some raised several questions over the security and management of the railways department.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the clip went viral, Pakistan Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati ordered the Pakistan Railways Lahore administration to suspend driver Rana Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain, Dawn reported.

"I will not tolerate such events in the future and allow anyone to use national assets for personal use," the minister warned in a statement.

"When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety," Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the railway ministry, told AFP.

The incident has raised questions regarding the safety and regulation of railways in Pakistan where accidents are common due to neglect and mismanagement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

You've got to be 'kidding': Durex's 'punny' reaction to Katrina-Vicky wedding is leaving netizens in... You've got to be 'kidding': Durex's 'punny' reaction to Katrina-Vicky wedding is leaving netizens in...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:54 PM IST
Advertisement