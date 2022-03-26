Watch video: 'One night before exam' meme gives netizens relatable vibes

Looks like its exam season! From people unfolding their reference material just a night ago to those who revise studied syllabi overnight, students have their own funda to learn and score.

In a recent video shared by @school_memories on Instagram, we can see some relatable stuff of student's scenario from a nigh before examination. Are you one of those who tried memorizing a particular sentence or concept, and tried closing the pages to take your memory skills over a toss? Haha, if yes, then just like netizens - you too will sync to the glimpses of the meme video.

The video, now viral via winning hearts of viewers, shows a cartoon student character holding a book. The scene is of the student trying to get the mathematical calculations rightly mugged up. The cartoon, representing a student studying one night before the exam, continuously chants "28/4 =7". Later, when he like most of us try to place the book aside and recollect the answer, things go blank on mind.

Got similar scenes, feeling nostalgic? This video has left netizens in relatable vibes, gaining comments such as "True struggle bro...", "Literally", and hilarious emojis.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 02:06 PM IST