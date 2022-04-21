Watch: Video of two girls mimicking ducks leaves netizens in splits

It's not unusual to see ducks in the water eating food, roaming around, swaying their head. It's pretty normal, right? But who would have thought that a normal day in a duck's life could be made into a funny video by mimicking them. Well, Smac McCreanor and Malia Baker did it.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which two girls were seen dancing by copying ducks' actions.

In the video, the girls are seen mimicking the actions of ducks and turning it into fun dance choreography. Initially, Smac is seen replicating the actions of a duck and turning into a hilarious dance. Soon, Malia is seen joining her and they danced together. They are seen being dressed up in white and black outfit and they have even donned black hats to twin with the birds. Netizens found it extremely hilarious and creative.

The video was uploaded a few days back by Smac McCreanor on Twitter and since then it has almost 1 million views and had received multiple retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Choreo by Birds, ft. me and Malia Baker 👌 pic.twitter.com/GmBSdgVOwZ — Smac McCreanor (@smacmccreanor) April 19, 2022

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:15 PM IST