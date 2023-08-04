WATCH: Video Of Tiger Trying To Climb A Tree Goes Viral

A video of a tiger jumping on a tree in a forest and trying to climb it has surfaced online and gone viral. An IFS officer tweeted the footage on the occasion of World Ranger Day, a day dedicated to those individuals safeguarding wildlife and preserving natural resources. Take a look at the clip right here:

Does the tiger succeed in climbing the tree? Here's what the video shows

A tiger was captured on camera walking toward a tree in a dense forest. After taking a quick walk around the tree as if it were inspecting it, the animal jumped in an attempt to climb on the bark. The wildlife creature tried repeatedly but couldn't climb up, but it tried its best to ascend. A while from then, the animal exited the spot and continued to take a stroll in the forest. The video concluded with that, leaving netizens hit the like button for the tiger and its noteworthy efforts.

Netizens react

The footage attracted more than 17,000 views on Twitter, now rebranded as X. It also gained hundreds of likes along with people appreciating the unique features of the animal. "Look at those black stripes. So unique, " said a user in reply to the viral video. "Best wishes, May the population double itself every census," wrote another. Many shared happy emojis to acknowledge the content shared on social media.

A look into World Ranger Day

World Ranger Day is celebrated globally on the last day of July with the view to commemorate Rangers killed or injured in the line of duty along with those who dedicate their efforts to care for wildlife and ensure their safety and well-being.

