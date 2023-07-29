WATCH: Video of Seabird Eating Fishes Will Leave Every Pescatarian Behind | Twitter

Fish lovers in the house make some noise! We asked you to do that before as you're definitely losing to this bird in a food challenge. A video of a seabird enjoying its meal has gone viral on social media. It shows the bird flying to a bowl of fish and eating them all in the blink of an eye. It seems like most humans will be left behind if they were put in competition with this bird to show their pescatarian adah. WATCH VIDEO

The video begins with the bird flying towards its food. It then picks one fish from the bowl and swallows it raw, followed by another. Quickly, the bowl goes empty with the bird enjoying about 8-10 fish.

"OMG," said the Twitter user who shared the footage online in amazement. Since being shared on the microblogging site by @TheFigen on Friday, it gathered 3.9 million views and flooded with replies. "Eat slow my friend," wrote a netizen replying to the video gone viral. Another guessed, "He was a little bit hungry." Some found the behaviour relatable when served with their favourite food. "Basically me at suppertime after a full day of fasting," "Me at the Chinese buffet," and "Me with tacos," the comments went on...

Check reactions

