WATCH: Video Of 'Pineapple Momos' Leaves Internet In Shock; Netizens Say 'Hey Bhagwan...'

You might love enjoying momos that come in different flavours, but would you give a pineapple-stuffed momo a try? Yes, the weird dish actually exists. A video showing a chef preparing the bizarre street food has surfaced on Instagram and gone viral, leaving viewers shocked.

The video which has gathered more than 500K views on Instagram shows how Pineapple Momos are prepared. It started with chopping down the fruit and stuffing it inside the momo covering. What next? The dish underwent a deep oil fry to get cooked with a gracious texture. Despite its appearance being no different from other momos, we can't be sure how it tasted.

The internet was a big no for the food preparation. After netizens watched the video and learned about the bizarre item, they expressed their feedback in the comments section. While most condemned the creation, some tagged their foodie friends to give the dish a try.

