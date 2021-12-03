e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:52 PM IST

WATCH: Video of passengers pushing air craft off runway after tyre burst goes viral, leaving the internet stunned

FPJ Web Desk
A video of a group of passengers trying to push an aircraft away from the runway is being widely circulated on the internet. The incident that took place at an airport in Nepal has left netizens stunned. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Samrat.

The video begins with a shot of an aircraft belonging to Tara Airlines. As the videos progresses, the passengers can be seen trying hard to push the plane away from the runaway.

As per a report by Nepal News, the rear tyre of the plane burst on the runway, which compelled the passenger to get down and push the air craft away from the landing pitch. The incident happened at Bajura airport.

The clip has gone viral and has gained 50 thousand views. While some social media users were worried about the safety of the passengers, others commented on how the aviation authorities should indulge in more thorough checks before flying the aircraft.

Here's what the Twitter users are saying:

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:52 PM IST
