WATCH: Video Of Panda Getting A Head Massage Is Too Cute To Miss

Looking for some adorable videos to cheer up today? We have got you covered. Here's a video that's doing the rounds on the internet which will leave you smiling. It shows a panda getting a head massage and the video is too cute to miss. The panda seems to be really enjoying it by almost falling asleep. This could be your must-watch video to make it to Friday with any blues. The clip was probably a sign to getting a panda-like massage to relieve your stress and get back to work with your charm. WATCH VIDEO

Panda enjoys head massage

In the video, the cute animal was seen getting a head massage. As the human gently touched its head with their fingers, the panda expressed its instant feedback towards the gesture. Did it enjoy it? Yes, the panda seemed to love the massage. Initially, it dozed off purportedly feeling relaxed by the spa, and later, the panda tried staying awake to enjoy the massage a little more. The reel which has gone viral on social media showed the animal placing its hand on its eyes to stay awake.

Video goes viral

The clip was shared on Instagram by a page that often posts content related to the adorable creature. People loved the way the panda was calmly sitting for a massage and experiencing it. Thousands of people liked the reel followed by sharing 'heart' emojis in the comment section.

