 WATCH: Video Of Panda Getting A Head Massage Is Too Cute To Miss
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Video Of Panda Getting A Head Massage Is Too Cute To Miss

WATCH: Video Of Panda Getting A Head Massage Is Too Cute To Miss

The panda seems to be really enjoying it by almost falling asleep. This could be your must-watch video to make it to Friday with any blues.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Video Of Panda Getting A Head Massage Is Too Cute To Miss | Instagram

Looking for some adorable videos to cheer up today? We have got you covered. Here's a video that's doing the rounds on the internet which will leave you smiling. It shows a panda getting a head massage and the video is too cute to miss. The panda seems to be really enjoying it by almost falling asleep. This could be your must-watch video to make it to Friday with any blues. The clip was probably a sign to getting a panda-like massage to relieve your stress and get back to work with your charm. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe
article-image

Panda enjoys head massage

In the video, the cute animal was seen getting a head massage. As the human gently touched its head with their fingers, the panda expressed its instant feedback towards the gesture. Did it enjoy it? Yes, the panda seemed to love the massage. Initially, it dozed off purportedly feeling relaxed by the spa, and later, the panda tried staying awake to enjoy the massage a little more. The reel which has gone viral on social media showed the animal placing its hand on its eyes to stay awake.

Video goes viral

The clip was shared on Instagram by a page that often posts content related to the adorable creature. People loved the way the panda was calmly sitting for a massage and experiencing it. Thousands of people liked the reel followed by sharing 'heart' emojis in the comment section.

Read Also
West Bengal: Videos Of Red Panda Cubs, Little Snow Leopard Surface From Darjeeling Zoo (WATCH)
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Video Of Panda Getting A Head Massage Is Too Cute To Miss

WATCH: Video Of Panda Getting A Head Massage Is Too Cute To Miss

WATCH: US Man Tries Garlic Naan For The First Time, Calls It 'Out Of The World' In Viral Video

WATCH: US Man Tries Garlic Naan For The First Time, Calls It 'Out Of The World' In Viral Video

IndiGo's Singapore-Bengaluru Flight Makes U-Turn To Base After Airline Staff Forgets To Offload...

IndiGo's Singapore-Bengaluru Flight Makes U-Turn To Base After Airline Staff Forgets To Offload...

'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce;...

'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce;...

Delhi Police Shares Road Safety Message In Kowalski Penguin's Style; Check Viral X Post

Delhi Police Shares Road Safety Message In Kowalski Penguin's Style; Check Viral X Post