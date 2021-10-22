Watch: Video of man falling off high-rise engulfed in fire shocks Twitter; netizens question BMC

A fire broke out in a 61-storey residential building in central Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon, the official said.

At least one person has been reported dead in the incident, says NDTV. The rescue operations are underway.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

At least 12 fire engines and water tankers have reached the spot, the official said.

The news has gone viral flooding Twitter with visuals from the spot. A video of a man falling off the 19th floor has also gone viral sending shock waves across the country.

Netizens are horrified about the instance and are praying for the safety of those stuck in the building.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:13 PM IST