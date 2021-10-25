e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

Watch: Video of little boy saluting jawans at Bengaluru airport melts hearts on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

In a video that is spreading smiles in India, a little boy was seen saluting a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Karnataka's Bengaluru airport. The video has gone viral making everyone proud and sentimental.

The video shows 4-year-old Veer Arjun walking with his father near the airport's entrance. The kid notices an armored CISF vehicle in front of him. He then stops in front of the vehicle which has a jawan standing inside.

Then, the kid raises his hand in salute. The personnel standing inside also raises his own hand with a smile in response.

The clip was first shared on Twitter on Sunday by Veer's father, Arjun. Sharing the video, he wrote, 'Indian Army. Our own Superheroes.'

The video has gone viral on Twitter evoking patriotism in many hearts today.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also shared this video.

Advertisement

Responding, one Twitter user wrote, "This proud moment, we should learn from this small boy to respect our soldiers. My salute to u little soldier."

Advertisement

Here's what others are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

#INDvsPAK : Fans miss MS Dhoni as they watch him interact with Pakistan players after defeat
Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal