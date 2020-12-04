Watch: Video of late MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati singing patriotic song in hospital leaves internet teary-eyed

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, "One of the favrite song in my childhood so good to hear it after such a long time and the video is just overwhelming. Songs like this are irreplaceable and so inspiring at the same time... it just brings tears down the eyes while watching the video ! Rip sir , Jai Hind."

Another commented, "This entrepreneur lived 97 years and did everything for its Nation. And on his death bed he was singing for Bharat and its Glory . 'Bharat ka rehne wala hu'. He lived and died for the Nation. The next generation entrepreneurs and youth should learn from him."

"MDH Masala Head at 97 during his final breath just wanted & listen to song in praise for Bharat. I Bow down before him for his spirit of Nationalism. Om Shanti Om," read a comment.

The spice king, also popularly known as 'Dadaji', was conferred the Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award - in 2019 for his contributions in the field of food processing trade and industry.

He was one of the most visible faces and easily recognisable figures in India.