Watch video: Nuns from Italy play football, netizens say 'they follow the game religiously'

Italy is said to be one of the most football-obsessed countries in the world and a recent video that has gone viral has proved it.

A video shot in Rome has been doing the rounds of the internet, where four nuns are seen playing the game and netizens are loving it.

The 14-second video, which was likely shot from a window or a balcony of a high rise building, shows the four nuns, tackling a football at a small sports compound. Soon, one of the teams scores a goal as everyone cheers and the ball is then passed to the team on the left side.

Further in the video, one can see that in an attempt to kick the ball, a nun instead kicks off her shoes that go flying in the air.

The video was shared on Twitter and was captioned in Italian as, “La rivoluzione del punto di vista #sisteract in #Rome”, which loosely translates to, “The revolution of the point of view #sisteract in #Rome”.

See the video below:

Nuns are often expected to adhere to strict restrictions imposed by the church, which makes the sight of them playing football all the more interesting. Many Twitter users reacted to the video:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:46 PM IST