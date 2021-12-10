Watch Video: New York diner waitress replies to creepy customer

A video of a waitress went viral as she attempted to handle a creepy customer whom she alleged of being a pedophile.

In the video of her entire monologue she tells the anonymous man: "Honestly, nobody wants to wait on you. We're asking you nicely… Could you please just leave? You got a cup of coffee out of us, what more do you want? "That's it. You're not going to call me a b****h, you're not gonna sit near my boss' wife, you're not gonna call people a lesbian and you sure as hell aren't going to look at underage girls."

Watch video, here:

The anonymous man tried defending himself saying that he wasn't staring at underage girls but the crowd in the diner started applauding the waitress.

She went on to add: "You're a paedophile and a freak and you deserve to be locked up at Bellvue. "That's all I've gotta say. And I'm asking you nicely." The video has now been watched more than 6.8 million times after it was posted by TikTok account @louiscozz.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:16 PM IST