Watch video: Netizens slam Republic TV reporter for ‘involving kids’ while covering Hathras rape case

As TV news channels continue to face flak over the reportage in actress Rhea Chakraborty’s drugs case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the recently unearthed TRP scam; a clip of a reporter allegedly involving kids while covering the Hathras gangrape case has gone viral.
The video that has been shared by scores of netizens shows a Republic TV reporter at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, covering the horrifying incident that shook the nation. However, things get ugly on-air which results in a scuffle.
The incident went viral in no time, as many called out the reporter for lowering the standards of journalism.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "It can’t be their love for the job because the job is journalism. It can’t be the money because no amount of money can turn you in to this. Then what is it???? What???"
"Seems @republic reporters have clearly not learnt their lessons after the Bhandari episode. They are just spoiling their career. Young generation of journos working in Republic should know they have a long way to go and this certainly will not take them there," added another.
One user commented, “@republic doesn’t hire journalists, they hire drama artists to shout, scoot & hit.”
Meanwhile, the reporter featured in the viral video, Kavita Singhh took to Twitter and wrote, “There was a conspiracy to spread false rumours by hiding and taking pictures when I went to stop the children. The whole village said that nothing like this happened.”
A 19-year-old Dalit girl had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped and in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly forcefully cremated her body without the family's consent or their presence.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)