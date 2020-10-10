Watch video: Netizens slam Republic TV reporter for ‘involving kids’ while covering Hathras rape case

The incident went viral in no time, as many called out the reporter for lowering the standards of journalism.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "It can’t be their love for the job because the job is journalism. It can’t be the money because no amount of money can turn you in to this. Then what is it???? What???"

"Seems @republic reporters have clearly not learnt their lessons after the Bhandari episode. They are just spoiling their career. Young generation of journos working in Republic should know they have a long way to go and this certainly will not take them there," added another.

One user commented, “@republic doesn’t hire journalists, they hire drama artists to shout, scoot & hit.”