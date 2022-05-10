Watch video: Nanny reacts to reuniting with girls after 8 years

The happiness of reuniting with your loved ones is something which no amount of words can describe.

Recently, a video went viral in which 2 sisters go to meet their nanny after a long time.

In the video, the siblings are seen knocking on the door. They have turned on their phone cameras to record the nanny's reaction. As soon as she opens the door her face lights up. They hug and later click pictures and dancing together.

Reportedly, she started taking care of them when they were 2 and took care of them till they were 9. They reunited after 8 years.

One of the users commented, "As a nanny I get this completely! It's such a rewarding, yet heartbreaking job helping to raise other people's children. But my goodness, when you see the people they become".

While another user wrote, "When my mom died at 51, the nanny who raised her as a child for over 10years collapsed when she heard. I lost my mom but she lost a child. I was the one consoling her. Nannies are so under appreciated because people don't realise the love and bond they have with the children in their care".

This video was uploaded on Instagram by goodnews_movement 20 hours back and since then it has been watched 1 million times and received 133k likes and multiple comments.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:49 PM IST