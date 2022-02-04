Watch video: Nagpur chef prepares chocolate loaded 'World's best diabetic shake'

Are you that chocolate lover who would not hesitate to try any bizarre fusion of the flavor? Warning! This so called 'diabetic shake' could make you not crave for the chocolate taste anymore.

It is always advised by the learned to do things with a limited approach, and avoid overdoing. But then, this chef is superb crazy for chocolates that he prepares choco-milk shake to an ultimate level.

In the recent video shared by food blogger @radiokarohan, we can see a juice vendor from Nagpur adding lots of chocolate products to prepare what he calls a 'diabetic shake'. Is this a cure for the ailment? Not at all, it could be an otherwise.

The video begins with the chef unpacking some Oreo, Hide n Seek and Bourbon biscuit pieces along Kitkat choco-wafers into a mixer. However, that's not all, he no sooner remembers to add some cocoa flavored brownies and chocolate syrup to the recipe in making. Then, he introduces the so far added ingredients to milk.

Since the video was posted, netizens are going crazy for the pepped up choco content and health concerns over the drink. Taking to the comments section, people have remarked this to be the 'world's best diabetic shake' while another suggested the beverage to be 'Diabetes Karene ka No.1 Formula Hai (the formula to contract Diabetes)'. With over 50K views, 3K likes and several hilarious comments, the video is going viral on Instagram.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:55 PM IST