Watch video: Mystic or magical? 'Heatproof' chef from Jabalpur dips hand in boiling oil of moong pakodas

Recently, a street food vendor from Jabalpur was seen dipping hisfingers in hot oil while preparing some mungode (moong pakodas). However, unadvised to try for self, the man prays to the Almighty before approaching the boiling container and takes off hand unaffected.

Wait, what? Unbelievable, but captured on camera and shared online by a food blogging page on Instagram. In the video uploaded by @India_eat_mania, we can see a man preparing mungode, wherein he intentionally dips his hand in the hot oil. According to the video, the chef sells the delicacy for about Rs 50 each.

Since the video was posted on social media earlier this month, the Instagram user are in splits. Some called the act to be polluting the food being made, while others were left in awe for mystic and magical act. The video has gained over 2 Million views, 200 K likes and many comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:54 PM IST