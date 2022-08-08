e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Musician and TikToker Vish spreads happiness by singing 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' at London streets

The lyrics 'Har ghadi badal rahi hai roop zindagi...' could give goosebumps to people who loved the Bollywood song from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Kal ho na ho'.

Retro beats have the potential to put us into nostalgia, isn't it? Some melodies from the past are so catchy and emotional that people worldwide fall for the composition of it. In a recent incident that came to light via social media, we could see an enthusiastic singer performing live on the streets of London, UK. People around were seen enjoying his voice while a few came in to dance a little.

A video showing Musician and TikToker Vish singing 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' at UK is doing rounds on social media. It has impressed netizens across the globe. The clip was shared on Instagram to attract thousands of likes and comments.

