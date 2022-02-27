Watch video: MS Dhoni unveils his new look ahead of IPL 2022

In the new Star Sports teaser ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted in a new look - with moustache and khaaki color shirt.

Multiple videos of the cricketer, who belongs to the Chennai Super Kings, was aired by the channel. The three posts shared on social media, give glimpses of the CSK captain (Thala) MS Dhoni in a vintage-like avatar to what he seems like a government transport employee.

Watch the videos, right here:

Thala Dhoni’s cooking up a storm and wants YOU with him - can you guess what he’s pointing to? 🤔#DhonisNewLook pic.twitter.com/hlVqBsVRxu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2022

Presenting, a new-look MS Dhoni! What do you think he’s up to? 😏



Let us know below 👇#DhonisNewLook #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/Me929enV7J — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2022

India’s most successful captain MS Dhoni, who had captained India in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 victory, had announced his retirement from International cricket in August 2020.

However, he hasn't bid farewell to the game in a complete fashion. Dhoni still plays the much awaited Indian Premier League for one of the most successful IPL teams; Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

