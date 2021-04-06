Watch video: Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silva 'crowned, uncrowned, crowned' over divorce claim

In a bizarre turnm of events at the Mrs Sri Lanka contest 2021, the winner of the contest Pushpika De Silva was crowned uncrowned and then crowned again by the judges. According to BBC, the incident took place on April 4, when contestant Pushpika De Silva was adjudged Mrs Sri Lanka. However, even before she could hog the limeligh and glory, she had her crown snatched by the 2019 winner Caroline Jurie.

Judges announced De Silvia as the winner of Sri Lanka's biggest beauty prize contest in a theatre in Colombo on Sunday, but Caroline withdrew her crown saying that the participants should be married and not divorced as per the rule of the contest.

Stating a rule, Jurie said, "There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place."

Jurie took off the crown from De Silva's head and placed it on the runner-up. A tearful De Silva walked off the stage. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.