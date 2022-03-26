Watch video: Mother, daughter groove to 'Meri Jaan' from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Even before the Alia Bhatt starrer released on the big screen, the music was out to appeal and attract the audience.

People have flooded videos on social media by recreating scenes, lip-syncing to songs and dialogues along grooving to mesmerizing beats from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Picking the song that has wooed the audience for its teasing yet romanticc moves, a mother-daughter duo took to place some beautiful dance steps over it. In the recent video shared by danceunite__,we can see Anuradha Jha grooving along her little girl Esha on the soulful beat of 'Meri Jaan'.

Since the video was reposted by this Instagram page, the viewers have filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis, with the cip winning over 63K views, 5K likes and a few reactions in praise.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:42 PM IST