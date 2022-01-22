Watch video: Monkey sits beside variety of vegetables as it were the seller

Buying vegetable from the buzzling market sometimes get stressful and tiresome, but not if you came across this vegetable vendor! But why? How about walking into the shopping lane and spotting a monkey as the product seller, would definitely be a sight to surprise and forget for a while the concerns of high prices, etc.

In a recent video went viral, that's exactly what happened. The video , believed to have captured the scene from Madhya Pradesh's Sivani area, showed a monkey seated around vegetables. Having watched the clip, it looked as if the monkey ran the vegetable shop with variety of fresh eatables.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:27 PM IST