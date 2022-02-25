e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Watch video: 'Mera dulha bhaag jayega' impatient bride walks out of beauty parlour

FPJ Web Desk
Weddings are grand in India, which follows a lot of preparation and decoration. For a bride, it is much more a hectic day to manage rituals and makeup schedule.

An impatient bride was caught on camera rushing to her wedding venue after long hours of her beauty session. In the video shared on Instagram, we can a well groomed bride saying that the groom would fled away if she delays any further.

"Bas karo yaar mujhe aur ready nahi hona. Mera dulha wait kar raha hai, vo bhag jayega kisi aur ke sath," she is heard saying the now viral clip.

Since the video made to the online world, netizens have flooded with likes and comments over the bride's desperate behaviour and hilarious reaction on her special day. The clip has gathered over a Million views.

Watch the video:

