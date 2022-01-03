Watch Video: Massive crowd seen at popular Goa beach amid concerning COVID-19 hike

A massive crowd was seen at a famous tourist spot in Goa despite worrying COVID-19 surge in the state, in a video that has been widely circulated on social media. Goa has been witnessing a considerable number of tourists from late December as they arrived in the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The arrival of tourists in large numbers, according to officials, has led to the COVID-19 positivity rate, which crossed 10 per cent on Sunday

"This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave. Mostly tourists," the Twitter user, who goes by the handle @Herman_Gomes, wrote.

The video shows hundreds of people walking on a road near Baga Beach in North Goa.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave 👋 Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

About 388 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the Health Ministry.

Thousands of domestic tourists arrived at the beaches, pubs and nightclubs of Goa to celebrate New Year, even as the government implemented tougher curbs to contain the latest variant of the coronavirus.

Authorities in Goa issued directives to casinos, hotels and restaurants to only allow guests with valid vaccination certificates or proof of a negative test result.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:35 AM IST