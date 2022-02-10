Watch video: Masked man steals Star War Yoda from Movie Starr Cinema in England's Canvey

A life sized Star Wars character was stolen, probably by a die hard fan, from a cinemahouse at Engalnd. The man had covered himself with mask to conceal identity and fled down the street with the hidding the figure beneath his arm.

The Yoda figure in the Movie Starr Cinema on Eastern Esplanade is seen placed next to R2-D2 and Darth Vader, but was unfortunately burgled on Friday. Staff ran in the chase to hold him red-handed, however failed in their attempt. Later, the CCTV footage was looked in to solve the matter, in which a masked man could be seen picking and fleeing with Yoda in hand.

Reports quoted an official from the Movie Starr and read, “Yoda was stolen on Friday at around 16.35. A staff member did try to chase the thief down towards, but he got out of sight. All we ask for is that someone does the right thing and brings him back or if you know who’s got him tell them to bring it back, for our customers to enjoy again.”

No sooner after the theft, the cinema have began the hashtag #BringYodaHome on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:05 PM IST