Watch Video: Manipal student gets caught sneaking girl out of hostel in suitcase, Twitter reacts

A video of a student in Karnataka's Manipal who was caught sneaking a girl out of his hostel in a suitcase is going crazy viral on social media, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.
CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on Wednesday showed security guards interrogating the boy over taking a suitcase outside the hostel. They then seem to have asked him to open the suitcase, and when he reluctantly did – out appeared his female friend!
Watch video here:
In my life, I’ve seen a lot of crazy things. However, that Manipal lad trying to sneak a girl out via a suitcase is right at the top pic.twitter.com/yOteKVCAh3— Shibubuu (@shibubuu27) February 2, 2022
The unusual incident left the micro-blogging site in splits with several Twitter users sharing their hilarious reactions to it.
Take a look:
out of context manipal scandal pic.twitter.com/No9TG2qRZo— ankur (@seizurepolice) February 2, 2022
manipal boys be like 'I know a place' , then put you in a suitcase— Shreehari Thakral (@shreehari63) February 2, 2022
get in loser we're going to manipal pic.twitter.com/yVkaCrCkfD— arush (@_arushh) February 2, 2022
you're in her dms, she's in his suitcase— vae (@itsvarshang) February 2, 2022
I think I found out the manipal students playlist. pic.twitter.com/9Q1OB4oEjz— pr1nce (@esprinciao) February 2, 2022
ALSO READ'No crying or shouting for week= Rs 100': Father-son's daily schedule agreement goes viral on...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)