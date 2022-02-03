Watch Video: Manipal student gets caught sneaking girl out of hostel in suitcase, Twitter reacts

A video of a student in Karnataka's Manipal who was caught sneaking a girl out of his hostel in a suitcase is going crazy viral on social media, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.



CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on Wednesday showed security guards interrogating the boy over taking a suitcase outside the hostel. They then seem to have asked him to open the suitcase, and when he reluctantly did – out appeared his female friend!



Watch video here:

In my life, I’ve seen a lot of crazy things. However, that Manipal lad trying to sneak a girl out via a suitcase is right at the top pic.twitter.com/yOteKVCAh3 — Shibubuu (@shibubuu27) February 2, 2022

The unusual incident left the micro-blogging site in splits with several Twitter users sharing their hilarious reactions to it.

Take a look:

out of context manipal scandal pic.twitter.com/No9TG2qRZo — ankur (@seizurepolice) February 2, 2022

manipal boys be like 'I know a place' , then put you in a suitcase — Shreehari Thakral (@shreehari63) February 2, 2022

get in loser we're going to manipal pic.twitter.com/yVkaCrCkfD — arush (@_arushh) February 2, 2022

you're in her dms, she's in his suitcase — vae (@itsvarshang) February 2, 2022

I think I found out the manipal students playlist. pic.twitter.com/9Q1OB4oEjz — pr1nce (@esprinciao) February 2, 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:53 PM IST