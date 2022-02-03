e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

Watch Video: Manipal student gets caught sneaking girl out of hostel in suitcase, Twitter reacts

FPJ Web Desk
Image: Twitter |

A video of a student in Karnataka's Manipal who was caught sneaking a girl out of his hostel in a suitcase is going crazy viral on social media, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.

CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on Wednesday showed security guards interrogating the boy over taking a suitcase outside the hostel. They then seem to have asked him to open the suitcase, and when he reluctantly did – out appeared his female friend!

Watch video here:

The unusual incident left the micro-blogging site in splits with several Twitter users sharing their hilarious reactions to it.

Take a look:

