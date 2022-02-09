Watch video: Man tries bicycle stunt on busy road

Busy roads make one's dull and frustrated, however, this man seemed to lighten up the traffic mood. A video showing a middle-aged man, dressed in cool short pants, performing an eye catchy bicycle stunt is going viral on social media.

In the video, posted on Instagram by @i_love.surfing, we can see a man riding a bicycle in style and fashion. He takes to free-off his hands from the clutches and stands on the seat to enjoy through the roadway.

”How locals meet with the tourists! Do more of what makes you happy,” the video was captioned. Since posted few days back, the video hs fetched over 29,000 views and several likes, comments in praise of the stunning ride.

Watch video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:48 PM IST