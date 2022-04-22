Watch video: Man smashes wedding cake, leaves bride and groom in shock

Weddings can be expensive - décor, food, flowers, wedding clothes, venue, and so much more.We have seen all kinds of cake in different weddings. One with the fancy decorations or one with the Bride and Groom's initial but what would you do if one of your wedding attendy smashes the cake out of excitement right after you have sliced it on your big day?

Well, the man in this video has done the same and have left people in shock!



In the video, the bride is seen holding a piece of cake and groom is still holding the knife but the man comes and smashes their cake in excitement.The groom tries an attempt to stop him but he proceeds and tries to apply the cake on bride and groom's face. The bride was shocked and the groom looked at him furiously while the man was still smiling. The video ends there but it seemed like the groom was about to hit him.

The video was uploaded by gentlemanspb on Instagram. It has garnered 42 Million views and received 36k likes.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:34 PM IST