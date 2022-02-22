Watch video: Man saves child from approaching truck, netizens say 'Great save'

In a terrifying video that has gone viral, a man saved a child who ran on a busy street seconds before a truck approached them.

In the short clip, an unsupervised toddler abruptly tried to run towards a seemingly busy road. An alert man who was witnessing the whole incident quickly ran towards the child to save him from an approaching truck.

Luckily, the child was saved in the nick of time and the truck stopped seconds before the accident could take place. A biker also stopped just before he could hit the man and child.

Watch the viral video below:

The clip was posted on Reddit by HumansBeingBros and has triggered several reactions from netizens.

Read the comments below:

"Good thing it has a great steering wheel that doesn’t whiff out of the window while he driving"

"Impressive brakes on that truck and reaction from its driver"

"Anyway, how about dudes reaction to grabbing that child!?"

"This is why my nieces don't get to go out without holding our hands."

"Jesus. You look away for one second and the kid darts off for no reason into a busy street and almost gets meat crayoned. Just that anxiety alone would be too much for me."

"Kids are constantly trying to kill themselves from the moment they can crawl until their 5."

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:40 PM IST